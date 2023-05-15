The Chemical Brothers To Perform Arcadia DJ Set At Glastonbury Festival

The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The Chemical Brothers have been confirmed for Glastonbury 2023. The electronic duo – made up of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – have been announced for a DJ set at Arcadia after having to cancel their appearance in 2022 due to their crew being struck down by coronavirus.

Joining them on the bill in the famous area are the likes of Floating Points b2b with Daphni , Wilkinson with Adapt, VTSS, Skepta b2b Jammer, Sherelle, Hybrid Minds, Shy FX and many more. Also back for 2023 is Arcadia’s iconic fire-breathing spider which this year will be powered using recycled biofuels.

The Chemical Brothers booking will be music to their fans’ ears, who missed their chance to see them at Glastonbury last year. After being forced to cancel their Cork gig days before due to COVID, the duo then had to tell fans that they would have to pull out due to catching the virus themselves.

Taking to Twitter on the night of their performance, they confirmed: “We are very sorry to announce that we won’t be Doing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury.”

“We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival as were were to be playing Cork on Thursday night. We were hoping that more days rest would allow Tom to recover from COVID, [but] this hasn’t so far been the case.”

This year’s Glastonbury festival will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley will play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night (23rd June) of festival, making it their third headline slot at the event.

Meanwhile, GNR’s classic line-up – which includes Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed – will take to the stage on Saturday, June 24.

The two bands join previously announced Elton John in headlining this year’s event, who will be marking his final ever show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The line-up also includes luminaries such as Royal Blood, Lizzo, Alt-J, Chvrches, Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again…, Hot Chip, Lana Del Rey and more.

