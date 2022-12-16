ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years Of ‘Finally Rich’ With Complete Edition

The new edition features seven additional tracks.

Published on

Chief Keef - Photo: Tyler Shields (Courtesy of Audible Treats)
Chief Keef - Photo: Tyler Shields (Courtesy of Audible Treats)

Chief Keef has shared the Complete Edition of his celebrated 2012 album Finally Rich. The new edition is set to feature seven previously unreleased songs, including “Bang Bang (Intro,” “OB4L,” “Rider (Feat. Wiz Khalifa),” “Spread Da Word,” “Kush With Them Beans,” “It Ain’t My Fault,” and “Squad.”

The album was a monumental smash upon its release and introduced Chicago drill to a wide array of new fans. Critic Meaghan Garvey explained the sensation in her uDiscover feature on the album, writing, “To an outside audience, Finally Rich as a work was inextricably linked to the general perception of Keef’s Chicago – grim, violent, nihilist music, with martial Young Chop drums befitting the city that had come to be known as ‘Chiraq.’ It was an understandable lens through which to view it all, but in retrospect, it distracted from elements that made Chief Keef’s Finally Rich one of the most impressive major-label rap debuts of the 2010s.

“Take ‘Kay Kay,’ probably the album’s most underrated track, dedicated to Keef’s then-infant daughter. KE on the Track’s beat comes crashing in waves, with meditative piano loops and soaring synths that always reminded me of the Dipset Trance Party tapes. Keef’s half-sung vocals are processed to sound like a slurry android, with the paradoxical effect of heightening the humanity of it all. When he chants ‘Pullin’ up in our foreigns / Ig-NOR-ance,’ he draws out the final word as though it’s a full sentence, bending the language to his will. It’s far more clever than he got credit for.”

Buy or stream Finally Rich (Complete Edition).

Finally Rich (Complete Edition) Tracklist:
Love Sosa
Hallelujah
I Don’t Like
No Tomorrow
Hate Bein’ Sober
Kay Kay
Laughin’ To The Bank
Diamonds
Ballin’
Understand Me
3Hunna
Finally Rich
Citgo
Kobe
Got Them Bands
Bang Bang (Intro)
OB4L
Rider
Spread Da Word
Kush With Them Beans
It Ain’t My Fault
Squad

