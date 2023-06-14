Christy Dignam, Vocalist With Aslan, Dies Aged 63

Christy Dignam - Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Christy Dignam, the charismatic frontman of enduring and much-loved Irish rock act Aslan has died, aged 63, following a long illness.

The singer revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer in January. He entered palliative care and spent the last few months at home where he was cared for by his family.

Following Dignam’s passing, his daughter Kiera released a statement on social media announcing his death on Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

Kiera asked people to honor the family’s privacy as they grieved and thanked his fans for the love and support they have shown.

Personable, outspoken and brimming over with talent, Christy Dignam grew up in Finglas on the northside of Dublin and began playing music in the late 1970s before forming the band that was to become Aslan.

By 1986, record labels started taking a serious interest in the band. After they recorded a BBC Radio 1 session for the Janice Long Show, one of the UK’s primary music papers, Melody Maker, pronounced Aslan as the hot band on the rock scene. As that year drew to a close, Aslan won the Most Promising New Band award at Ireland’s Hot Press/Stag awards and signed to EMI.

The band’s debut single “This Is” became a radio hit, with their 1987 debut Feel No Shame reached Number One in the Irish charts, with Dignam’s soaring vocals receiving widespread acclaim.

A second album was given the go-ahead. America called, with Aslan rumored to emulate the success of U2. It seemed as if the world was at Aslan’s feet, but behind the scenes, things were unravelling. By the end of 1988, Dignam had been sacked by the band for hid drug use, and Aslan split up.

Years later he described having felt a “darkness” inside him which he tried to counter with drugs and subsequently linked those feelings to the abuse he had suffered as a child.

Despite his personal struggles, Dignam continued in the music business, performing with guitarist Conor Goff as part of the duo Dignam and Goff. However, after he played what was originally billed as a ‘one off’ gig with Aslan in Finglas in 1993, the band decided to reform, signing with BMG and going on to write their biggest hit “Crazy World.”

In more recent years, Aslan toured Ireland and beyond to great acclaim, with Dignam, in particular, once again establishing his prowess as a communicative, grounded frontman and expressive singer.

Following confirmation of Dignam’s death, President Michael D Higgins released a statement, extending his sympathies to the Dubliner’s family.

“For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation. In addition to their well-loved albums and hit singles such as “This Is” and “Crazy World,” Aslan will be remembered in particular for their live shows and their remarkable connection with their audience.

“Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country.”