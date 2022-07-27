Chuck D And PBS Announce ‘Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World’

Chuck D - Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Today at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, PBS and Chuck D shared more about Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World.

Produced in partnership with BBC Music, the four-part docuseries will premiere on January 31, 2023 on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org, and the PBS Video app. Developed by Chuck D and his producing partner, Lorrie Boula, the series tells the story of hip-hop as an organic expression of experience that is unapologetic, fierce, and empowering as it speaks truth to power and informs a nation through a different lens.

Featuring firsthand accounts from some of rap’s most integral players, Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World recounts the origins of this bold and revolutionary art form through the voices of those who were there at the beginning, creating an anthology of how hip hop became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history. Weaving together interconnected moments via intimate interviews and archival footage, the docuseries will explore how hip hop quickly created a provocative narrative of America.

“The hip hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

“We brought the project to PBS and BBC Music because they are unparalleled at creating great documentaries. Chuck D and I look forward to working with them to take this account of such an important movement to the world,” said Lorrie Boula. “People are finally open to hearing and learning about the history of all Americans, and we want to deliver authentic, compelling and truthful stories to them.”

