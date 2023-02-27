CHVRCHES Sets UK Headline Dates For Summer 2023

CHVRCHES – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

CHVRCHES has announced details of a trio of UK headline shows set to take place this summer.

The Glaswegian trio will return to the road in June for three gigs, including one that was rescheduled from an earlier tour.

CHVRCHES will stop at Nottingham, Glasgow, and Dundee on the short run, kicking off on June 9. Tickets for the dates will go on sale on Friday (March 3) at 9am, except for the Dundee date, which is already sold out. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the band’s official website.

The tour news follows the release of the band’s latest single, “Over,” which arrived last week (February 24). The first piece of new material from the group since its 2021 album Screen Violence – and its extended edition, Screen Violence: Director’s Cut – the track arrived after a series of dramatic visuals were teased online and takes the form of a soaring alt-pop anthem that “explores themes of trying to exist in an escapist dreamscape.”

“‘Over’ is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire,” CHVRCHES explained in a press release. “Normally, we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album’s worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the Screen Violence era and the start of whatever the next CHVRCHES chapter might be.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the band’s first EP, Recover, and its debut album, The Bones Of What You Believe. Both records featured its hit single “The Mother We Share.”

Buy or stream “Over.” View CHVRCHES’ tour itinerary below.

Jun 9 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Jun 10 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

Jun 12 – Dundee, UK – Fat Sam’s