CMA Songwriters Series And Introducing Nashville To Return To UK’S C2C Festival

Dalton Dover - Photo: Jason Myers

The Country Music Association has announced its return to the UK for the Country to Country festival next March, which will open with the traditional CMA Songwriters Series evening, and feature the CMA Presents Introducing Nashville line-up.

The CMA Songwriters Series show will set the scene for the C2C weekend on Thursday, March 9, with performances by Dalton Dover, Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson, and special guests.

Dalton Dover - Damn Good Life (Audio)

Introducing Nashville, returning after its hugely popular 2022 debut, will include performances by Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen. It will be part of the festival’s opening set on the main stage at The O2 in London (March 10), The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow (11), and 3Arena in Dublin (12).

“Being able to provide artists the sought-after opportunity to be included on the C2C mainstage through our Introducing Nashville lineup is such an honor,” says Milly Olykan, CMA VP, international relations & development. “Each year, we are especially amazed at the excitement from UOK fans for our CMA Songwriters Series, which we are proud to say features several artists making their UK performance debuts. Thank you C2C for your continued partnership and support and thank you music lovers for helping us grow Country Music.”

Launched in 2019, Introducing Nashville has provided a platform for new and developing artists to country fans around the world, including in Amsterdam, Auckland, Berlin, Hamburg, Oslo, Stockholm, Tokyo, and multiple cities in the UL and Australia. Line-ups have included Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes, Lauren Jenkins, Tiera Kennedy, Logan Mize, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wade, and Rachel Wammack.

The CMA Songwriters Series, running since 2005, has presented more than 100 shows in cities including Austin, Belfast, Chicago, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Toronto and Washington, D.C. at the renowned Library of Congress and John F. Kennedy Center. Featured artists and songwriters have included Jimmie Allen, Bill Anderson, Clint Black, Kristian Bush, Cam, Shy Carter, Ross Copperman, Travis Denning, Luke Dick, Russell Dickerson, Bob DiPiero, Charles Esten, Randy Houser, Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Brett James, Mac McAnally, Shane McAnally, Martina McBride, Lori McKenna, Ashley Monroe, Maren Morris, Angaleena Presley, Liz Rose, Caitlyn Smith, Laura Veltz, Drake White, Charlie Worsham, and Chris Young.

Tickets for the C2C Main Stage featuring the Introducing Nashville lineup are available to purchase at www.c2c-countrytocountry.com.