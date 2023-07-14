Coco Jones Recruits Justin Timberlake For ‘ICU Remix’

Coco Jones and Justin Timberlake - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Coco Jones has recruited tapped Justin Timberlake for a massive remix of her hit single “ICU.” The track is available now via High Standardz/ Def Jam Recordings.

Timberlake—who, like Coco, is an accomplished singer/actor and a Tennessee native—graces “ICU” with a silky, soulful vocal performance. The gold-certified R&B smash is leading the charge in a huge breakthrough year for Coco, having amassed over 185 Million streams worldwide and hitting No.1 on the Urban mainstream radio chart. Check out the remix below.

Coco Jones, Justin Timberlake - ICU (Remix / Audio)

Last month, Coco announced her What I Didn’t Tell You Tour of North America. Tickets are on sale now at Jones’ official website. The news, like the remix, arrives on the heels of Jones taking home the Best New Artist honor at the BET Awards.

Coco’s 16-city What I Didn’t Tell You Tour of the U.S. and Canada will open on August 5 in Ontario, California, and wrap up in Norfolk, Virginia, on September 3. Opening for Coco will be Detroit R&B singer Ebony Riley (fka Riley Montana). Additionally, she will be joined on select dates by Seattle singer Haben Abraham and by Coco’s fellow Bel-Air castmate Simone Joy Jones.

Outside of her big win, Jones also received BET Award nominations this year in the fields of Best Female R&B/Pop and Best Actress. She was previously nominated as Best New Artist at the BET Soul Train Awards ’22 (where she delivered a show-stopping performance of “ICU”) and won Outstanding New Artist at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Named one of the Top 10 Best Songs of 2022 by The Hollywood Reporter, “ICU” is one of the focal tracks on What I Didn’t Tell You Deluxe EP. Released via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings in January, the EP has garnered over 265 Million global streams across all platforms.

For the Deluxe EP, Coco’s original debut EP’s seven songs—also including “Caliber”—were expanded with four new tracks, including “Double Back,” the follow-up single and video.

Buy or stream “ICU (Remix).”