Coco Jones Announces Her ‘What I Didn’t Tell You Tour’

Coco Jones - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Coco Jones has announced her What I Didn’t Tell You Tour of North America. Tickets are on sale now at Jones’ official website. The news arrives on the heels of Jones taking home the Best New Artist honor at the BET Awards.

Coco’s 16-city What I Didn’t Tell You Tour of the U.S. and Canada will open on August 5 in Ontario, California, and wrap up in Norfolk, Virginia, on September 3. Opening for Coco will be Detroit R&B singer Ebony Riley (fka Riley Montana). Additionally, she will be joined on select dates by Seattle singer Haben Abraham and by Coco’s fellow Bel-Air castmate Simone Joy Jones.

Outside of her big win, Jones also received BET Award nominations this year in the fields of Best Female R&B/Pop and Best Actress. She was previously nominated as Best New Artist at the BET Soul Train Awards ’22 (where she delivered a show-stopping performance of “ICU”) and won Outstanding New Artist at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Named one of the Top 10 Best Songs of 2022 by The Hollywood Reporter, “ICU” is one of the focal tracks on What I Didn’t Tell You Deluxe EP. Released via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings in January, the EP has garnered over 265 Million global streams across all platforms.

For the Deluxe EP, Coco’s original debut EP’s seven songs—also including “Caliber”—were expanded with four new tracks, including “Double Back,” the follow-up single and video.

2023 has turned into a landmark year for Coco, who first broke into the entertainment scene as a young Disney star, went on to star in movies, then joined the cast (as Hilary Banks) in Peacock’s Bel-Air, the Fresh Prince reboot that premiered in February of 2022.

In March 2023, Coco was selected for BET Amplified Artist Of the Month. Coco has also been selected for YouTube Music’s Black Voices ’23, Spotify’s ’23 R&B Artists to Watch, Pandora’s ’23 Artist to Watch, Apple Music’s Future 40, and Essence’s 35 Under 35: Young, Black, & Amazing.

Visit Coco Jones’ official website for more information.