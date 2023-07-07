ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Coi Leray And Meta Share Anime Video For ‘Make My Day’

The video is part of the launch of Meta’s new multi-year campaign, ‘It’s Your World.’

Published on

Coi Leray, ‘Make My Day’ Video - Photo: Courtesy of Pitch Blend
Coi Leray, ‘Make My Day’ Video - Photo: Courtesy of Pitch Blend

Coi Leray has become an anime superhero in her new music video for “Make My Day.” The track, which features David Guetta, is part of the launch of Meta’s new multi-year campaign, “It’s Your World.” The project is a celebration of all the ways people use Meta’s universe of tech to make positive things happen in their lives. Check out the video below.

Last month, Leray joined Ebro Darden on Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1 to discuss her second album COI, which arrived on June 23. In the wide-ranging interview, the rapper discusses receiving backlash for her XXL freestyle, rap beefs, and more.

Coi Leray - Make My Day (with David Guetta)

Click to load video

She also discusses embracing an entrepreneurial spirit as a teenager on the streets of New Jersey, the rappers she looks up to, her relationship with her father and addressing him on her track “Man’s World,” working with David Guetta, her relationship with Saucy Santana, why she loves Lola Brooke, criticism for using too many samples, and more.

She also reflected on naming her new album COI, saying, “I feel like even just self titling it Coi, I want people to understand everything that is just about me. At home they call me Coi, Coi Leray is my brand. But my mom, everybody, you or anybody here in the room, I would want you to call me Coi ’cause it’s a personal thing.”

Regarding her childhood in New Jersey, she says, “So my mom started working late in the bar and she would do three to one o’clock in the morning, three o’clock, two o’clock in the morning. My older brothers, I’m the only girl, my older brothers was out in the streets doing what they needed to do. Every man for themselves. And me, my mom trusted me so much I could do whatever. And it was at a point where my mom couldn’t give me what I want, she couldn’t give none of us what we wanted financially.

Buy or stream COI.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Billy-Idol-Star-Hollywood-Walk-Of-Fame
Billy Idol, Mariah Carey, and The All-American Rejects: Currently Trending Songs
One Love How Reggae Music Inspired The World
One Love: How Reggae Music Inspired The World
Tony Scott, artist who invented New Age music and composed Music for Zen Meditation
Tony Scott: How A Bebop Jazz Clarinetist Invented New Age Music
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top