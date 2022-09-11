Coi Leray Returns With New Single ‘Fly Sh!t’

Coi Leray - Photo: Munachi Osegbu (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Closing out this summer, Coi Leray returns with her new single “Fly Sh!t” on Uptown Records/Republic Records. The track follows her critically acclaimed debut album Trendsetter, which dropped earlier this year.

Bouncing over an infectious flute-laced loop and bass-heavy beat with her melodic flow, Coi oozes nonchalance in her cadence. Proclaiming to, “Shut down the mall, do whatever I want” before a slamming hook, she flexes with the confidence of a superstar.

Coi Leray - Fly Sh!t (Lyric Video)

This year, Coi has come into her own as a buzzing female rapper. Upon dropping her debut Trendsetter in April, Coi continued her hot streak with the biggest first week for a debut album for a US female hip-hop artist in 2022.

Pitchfork praised the record for “never lacking in energy” while Rolling Stone stated her passion is “thrilling to listen to, and her music is provocatively weird and full of stylistic pivots.”

“Blick Blick,” her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, reached No.1 on Urban and Rhythm radio in addition to top spots on iTunes and Billboard’s Digital Song Sales charts. Additionally, she was awarded a RIAA 2x platinum certification with the single “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk.

Building off the success of her debut, Coi is continuing to shine. Following her guest appearance on Earthgang’s “Options” remix and collaborative musical film The One, with Grammy-winning producer James Blake for Sprite’s ‘Sprite Limelight’ global music program, she set out on the road for performance season. Headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: Coi Leray Trendsetter Tour across the US this past summer, she continued to blaze the stage at international festivals such as WOO HAH! X Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza, and Longitude Festival.

More recently, she took the stage to perform with rapper Saucy Santana at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this Sunday (9/11) as part of The Model Experience (TME).

