Lollapalooza Announces 2022 Hulu Livestream Schedule
Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Big Sean, and more will have their sets available to watch courtesy of the streaming service.
Lollapalooza 2022 is set to kick off tomorrow, July 28, in Chicago, Illinois. Tune in to livestreams from a number of performers courtesy of Hulu, starting at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on July 28. Find the full streaming schedule below, courtesy of Pitchfork.
Channel 1’s schedule includes performances from Sampa The Great, Metallica, and more on Thursday. While on Friday, Machine Gun Kelly’s set will be streamed on the app. Saturday features streams of YG, Big Sean, Kygo, and more, while on Sunday, Channel 1 will include performances from J-Hope, Denzel Curry, and more.
Channel 2’s Friday schedule includes performances from Bob Moses, and on Saturday, Tomorrow X Together will have their set streamed. On Sunday, headliners Green Day will be featured on Channel 2.
Channel 1 Schedule
(All times listed in Eastern Standard Time)
Schedule is subject to change
Thursday, July 28, 2022
3:00 PM – Sampa the Great
3:30 PM – Bijou
4:00 PM – Inhaler
5:15 PM – Still Woozy
6:15 PM – The Wombats
6:45 PM – Tove Lo
7:30 PM – Billy Strings
8:35 PM – Jazmine Sullivan
11:15 PM – Metallica
Friday, July 29, 2022
2:00 PM – Jordy
2:45 PM – Del Water Gap
4:00 PM – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
4:45 PM – Tinashe
5:45 PM – Cordae
7:00 PM – Coi Leray
9:30 PM – Machine Gun Kelly
11:00 PM – Don Toliver
Saturday, July 30, 2022
2:00 PM – Crawlers
3:00 PM – Cochise
3:45 PM – Hinds
5:00 PM – Griff
5:45 PM – Dashboard Confessional
7:00 PM – YG
8:00 PM – Big Sean
9:00 PM – Wallows
11:00 PM – Kygo
Sunday, July 31, 2022
2:00 PM – De’Wayne
2:45 PM – Erica Banks
3:30 PM – Zoe Wees
4:30 PM – Djo
6:15 PM – Beach Bunny
7:45 PM – Porno for Pyros
10:00 PM – J-Hope
11:00 PM – Denzel Curry
Channel 2
(All times listed in Eastern Standard Time)
Schedule is subject to change
Friday, July 29, 2022
2:30 PM – Jasiah
3:00 PM – Maddy O’Neal
3:45 PM – Whipped Cream
4:30 PM – Mahalia
5:45 PM – Wreckno
6:45 PM – LP Giobbi
7:45 PM – Royal Blood
8:45 PM – Clozee
10:00 PM – Bob Moses
11:30 PM – Rezz
Saturday, July 30, 2022
2:00 PM – Stellar
2:30 PM – Grabbitz
3:15 PM – Evan Giia
4:15 PM – Surf Mesa
5:15 PM – Lil Durk
6:00 PM – Blxst
7:00 PM – Sidepiece
7:30 PM – Duke Dumont
8:45 PM – Tomorrow X Together
9:30 PM – Idles
11:00 PM – Kaskade
Sunday, July 31, 2022
2:00 PM – Hannah Wants
3:00 PM – Audrey Nuna
4:00 PM – Habstrakt
5:15 PM – James Hype
6:00 PM – ATLiens
7:15 PM – Gordo
8:15 PM – Banks
9:15 PM – Green Day
11:00 PM – John Summit