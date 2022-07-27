Lollapalooza Announces 2022 Hulu Livestream Schedule

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Lollapalooza 2022 is set to kick off tomorrow, July 28, in Chicago, Illinois. Tune in to livestreams from a number of performers courtesy of Hulu, starting at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on July 28. Find the full streaming schedule below, courtesy of Pitchfork.

Channel 1’s schedule includes performances from Sampa The Great, Metallica, and more on Thursday. While on Friday, Machine Gun Kelly’s set will be streamed on the app. Saturday features streams of YG, Big Sean, Kygo, and more, while on Sunday, Channel 1 will include performances from J-Hope, Denzel Curry, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 2’s Friday schedule includes performances from Bob Moses, and on Saturday, Tomorrow X Together will have their set streamed. On Sunday, headliners Green Day will be featured on Channel 2.

Visit Lollapalooza’s official website for more information.

Channel 1 Schedule

(All times listed in Eastern Standard Time)

Schedule is subject to change

Thursday, July 28, 2022

3:00 PM – Sampa the Great

3:30 PM – Bijou

4:00 PM – Inhaler

5:15 PM – Still Woozy

6:15 PM – The Wombats

6:45 PM – Tove Lo

7:30 PM – Billy Strings

8:35 PM – Jazmine Sullivan

11:15 PM – Metallica

Friday, July 29, 2022

2:00 PM – Jordy

2:45 PM – Del Water Gap

4:00 PM – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

4:45 PM – Tinashe

5:45 PM – Cordae

7:00 PM – Coi Leray

9:30 PM – Machine Gun Kelly

11:00 PM – Don Toliver

Saturday, July 30, 2022

2:00 PM – Crawlers

3:00 PM – Cochise

3:45 PM – Hinds

5:00 PM – Griff

5:45 PM – Dashboard Confessional

7:00 PM – YG

8:00 PM – Big Sean

9:00 PM – Wallows

11:00 PM – Kygo

Sunday, July 31, 2022

2:00 PM – De’Wayne

2:45 PM – Erica Banks

3:30 PM – Zoe Wees

4:30 PM – Djo

6:15 PM – Beach Bunny

7:45 PM – Porno for Pyros

10:00 PM – J-Hope

11:00 PM – Denzel Curry

Channel 2

(All times listed in Eastern Standard Time)

Schedule is subject to change

Friday, July 29, 2022

2:30 PM – Jasiah

3:00 PM – Maddy O’Neal

3:45 PM – Whipped Cream

4:30 PM – Mahalia

5:45 PM – Wreckno

6:45 PM – LP Giobbi

7:45 PM – Royal Blood

8:45 PM – Clozee

10:00 PM – Bob Moses

11:30 PM – Rezz

Saturday, July 30, 2022

2:00 PM – Stellar

2:30 PM – Grabbitz

3:15 PM – Evan Giia

4:15 PM – Surf Mesa

5:15 PM – Lil Durk

6:00 PM – Blxst

7:00 PM – Sidepiece

7:30 PM – Duke Dumont

8:45 PM – Tomorrow X Together

9:30 PM – Idles

11:00 PM – Kaskade

Sunday, July 31, 2022

2:00 PM – Hannah Wants

3:00 PM – Audrey Nuna

4:00 PM – Habstrakt

5:15 PM – James Hype

6:00 PM – ATLiens

7:15 PM – Gordo

8:15 PM – Banks

9:15 PM – Green Day

11:00 PM – John Summit