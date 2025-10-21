Conan Gray Announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Conan Gray will spend next year taking his music around the world. The star singer-songwriter has announced his Wishbone World Tour, a global arena run in support of his acclaimed new album Wishbone. The 42-city run will feature special guest Esha Tewari at all dates.

The Wishbone World Tour launches in North America with a Feb. 19 show in Minneapolis, followed by stops in Toronto, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and more. Kicking off in May, the European leg will take Gray to Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and beyond. The final segment of the tour will take place in Australia and New Zealand, with the action concluding Oct. 8 in Perth. Registration for the artist presale is available now. General onsale begins this Friday, Oct. 24 9 a.m. local time. VIP packages are available at conangray.com.

On Wishbone, working with executive producer Dan Nigro and others, Gray delivered a set of alt-leaning pop-rock songs that led to a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200, the highest chart placement of his career so far. Released in August, the album has been widely praised by critics. Clash Music proclaimed that it “stands as a confident pop statement, pairing Gray’s impressive vocal prowess with sleek, polished production,” while Rolling Stone enthused that Gray has “never sounded more confident or comfortable, a thrilling promise of what’s to come from him in the future.”

Summing up the album’s storyline in another rave review, All Music Guide declared, “Wishbone is a complete arc, capturing both the elated, tidal-wave euphoria of falling in love and the bittersweet comedown off that wave. And it’s not just the feelings of love, but the tastes, the smells, and the thrilling sweaty intimacy of being close to another person in every sense that Gray embodies.”

Shop for Conan Gray’s music on vinyl or CD now.