Craft Recordings Preps ‘Live At The Cheetah Vol. 1’ From Fania All Stars

Craft Latino has announced an all-analog reissue of Live at the Cheetah, Vol. 1, the iconic Fania live album responsible for officially launching the salsa explosion that emerged from New York and swiftly conquered the entire planet.

Consisting of three electrifying tracks and a brief intro, the album was recorded on the night of August 26, 1971, just as the Fania label was complementing its growing catalogue of studio classics with the concert performances of a mega-orchestra made up entirely of stars.

Fania All Stars - Live at the Cheetah Vol.1 (Official Trailer)

Never in music history has a band boasted the inclusion of most of the key protagonists in a genre within a single outfit. The Fania All Stars did just that, and the results speak for themselves: The Cheetah gig showcased an orchestra of virtuosos singing and playing harmoniously in a vibrant display of Latino power that continues to feel relevant today.

Out on October 21 and available for pre-order today, the new edition of Live at the Cheetah, Vol. 1 was cut all-analog from the original tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearant Audio and pressed on 180-gram audiophile quality black vinyl in a single-pocket gatefold tip-on jacket. A Yellow Smoke Vinyl variant will be available exclusively at Fania’s official website. The album will also be released in hi-res digital for the first time, including 192/24 and 96/24 formats on October 21 as well.

In interviews, the late Johnny Pacheco described Fania All Stars concerts as family gatherings. Perhaps because they were already enjoying wide acclaim on their own throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the rest of Latin America, its members were happy to lend their individual talents to a bigger cause. The summer of 1971 edition of the Fania All Stars was arguably its best. In terms of vocalists, it included Héctor Lavoe, Pete ‘El Conde’ Rodríguez, Adalberto Santiago, a very young Ismael Miranda, and the elder statesman of the bunch, Tito Puente orchestra veteran Santos Colón.

SIDE A

1. Introduction Theme

2. Descarga Fania

3. Anacaona

SIDE B

1. Quitate Tú