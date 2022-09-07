Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Travelin’ Band’ Film For UK’s Everyman Festival 

Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Travelin' Band' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

The new documentary film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is to receive its UK theatrical premiere next week at Everyman Cinemas across the UK, as part of the 2022 Everyman Music Film Festival.

Travelin’ Band will be screened at all Everyman cinemas UK-wide next Monday (12) at 7.30pm. The chain’s wide network includes venues in London areas such as King’s Cross, Muswell Hill and the much-loved Screen on the Green in Islington; in Esher and Crystal Palace in south London; further north in such cities as York, Leeds, Liverpool, and Newcastle; in Cardiff, Wales and Edinburgh, Scotland. Full details are available at the Everyman website.

Other documentaries to feature in the Everyman Music Film Festival include Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story; Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Concert; and True North, filmed in the Arctic Circle, documenting a new album recording by Norwegian heroes a-ha.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Proud Mary (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)

The Creedence film, directed by two-time Grammy-winner Bob Smeaton and narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, captures one of America’s greatest ever bands at the height of their powers. It includes rare footage captured in 1969 and 1970 as CCR hit the road, following the band’s travels by plane, bus, motorcycle and more, en route to performing for their enormous audiences at home and abroad.

In further unseen material, it then focuses on Creedence’s famous show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April 1970, a period in which they were dominating singles and album charts both in America and around the world. It culminates in their departure from the hallowed stage, serving as a new and lasting memento of their domination of the music scene, and a reminder of their indelible legacy.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son (At The Royal Albert Hall)

The audio for the concert was mixed and restored from the original multi-track tapes by the Grammy-winning pair of Giles Martin and Sam Okell, whose credits together include The Beatles: Get Back and Rocket Man. The film goes on wider release on Friday, September 16, in tandem with the album Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall. This will be available on 180 gram vinyl, CD, and cassette, with US fans enjoying the extra opportunity to buy “Tombstone Shadow” vinyl at Walmart vinyl and “Green River” vinyl at Target.

The film, and the album, have been previewed with the release of three Creedence classics from the soundtrack, “Proud Mary” and before that “Fortunate Son” and “Bad Moon Rising.”

