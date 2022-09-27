Dayseeker Share New Intensely Personal New Single, ‘Dreamstate’

Dayseeker - Photo: Amber Paredes/Spinefarm

Southern California’s Dayseeker have shared their new single, “Dreamstate”, which you can check out below.

The new track also features on the band’s upcoming album, Dark Sun, set for release through Spinefarm on November 4.

“‘Dreamstate” is about my experiences in dreaming of my father, who passed last July and truly feeling like we were communicating while it was happening,” frontman Rory Rodriguez shares about the intensely personal track. “It was a beautiful thing to experience on one hand… but also very heartbreaking and disorienting with my sense of reality on the other.”

The album, as a whole, is incredibly contemplative, with Rodriguez having said, “Dark Sun is a collection of songs that deeply explored my personal life over the last two years. Most of it is written about my father’s passing, about how it felt like the sun burned out the day he passed, and how the world is a little darker without him in it.”

Dayseeker - Dreamstate (Official Visualizer)

After a successful summer headliner run, Dayseeker will be back on the road this autumn supporting Bad Omens in the US.

Dayseeker are a quiet killer. The band has steadily built a buzz over the past several years — and they have reached a tipping point. Dayseeker built themselves into a scene standout with 2019’s Sleeptalk, which was hailed by Alternative Press as “a warm and welcome release to higher ground” and as “much needed fresh air into the post-hardcore scene.”

The album has gone on to accumulate over 150 million streams, and it positioned the band as a formidable force — and one that is primed to take its next big leap. In 2021, the band dropped a deluxe version of Sleeptalk, featuring four reimagined versions of album tracks, which offered fans a fresh and unique take on songs they already love. It also demonstrated the depth and breadth of the band’s creative vision, scope, and possibilities.

However, Dark Sun will be Dayseeker’s moment and is set to catapult the band beyond the scene’s stratosphere.

Pre-order Dark Sun.