Def Leppard Announces It’s First-Ever Anthology Book, ‘Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard’

Arriving in Spring 2023, Genesis Publications has announced pre-orders for Def Leppard’s first-ever anthology, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, documenting the history and the monumental story of one of the most influential groups in rock n’ roll history.

Partially a memoir and partially a collection of ephemera from the career of the band, the book will cover the entirety of the band’s history through written pieces from each of the band members, alongside photographs from every stage in their careers. Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard will be available in hardback, as well as a limited-edition signed, collector, and deluxe edition.

With classic albums such as High N Dry, Euphoria, and Adrenalize, Def Leppard’s wide-ranging discography helped shape the sound of rock music through the 80s, blending metal with melodies that pushed hard rock towards having the pop appeal that would only fully realize years later.

Capturing every aspect of rock music, from grunge to heavily electric love ballads, Def Leppard cemented themselves as the epitome of rockstars, performing endlessly throughout the UK and North America, cultivating at one point the largest audience in the world as they became the first band in history to sell seven million copies of two consecutive albums, Pyromania and Hysteria.

Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard will follow Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Steve Clark (guitar), Pete Willis (guitar), Vivian Campbell (guitar and vocals), Phil Collen (guitar and vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Tony Kenning (drums), and Rick Savage (bass and vocals) through their career, as illustrated through hundreds of never-before-seen photographs from studio sessions, photoshoots, the road (via plane, car, and train), their rockstar hotel rooms, and much more. The band will even feature new in-depth archival interviews that will provide even more insight into the band’s continued success, as well as their deeply rooted legacy within rock music.

With the help of Genesis Publications, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard will feature over 1,300 pieces of Def Leppard memorabilia collected over the span of four decades. A wallpaper scrapbook curated by Joe Elliott’s mother, Cindy Elliott, will be featured, as well as photographs taken around the world by Ross Halfin, Mick Rock, and Anton Corbijn.

Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard (releasing Spring 2023) is available for pre-order now.