Janet Jackson Announces 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of ‘The Velvet Rope’

A new deluxe edition of Janet Jackson’s Grammy-winning, national and international chart-topper The Velvet Rope will be released on Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years since its debut. The new version will feature no fewer than ten bonus tracks that become available on streaming platforms for the first time, including much-sought B-sides and remixes. Among these are the rare “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” and the collection also hosts numerous remixes that were previously only available on CD singles.

The mixes include Teddy Riley’s TNT Remix of “I Get Lonely” featuring BLACKstreet; the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone”; and Timbaland and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s remix of “Go Deep.” Club mixes of various tracks are also included by David Morales & Frankie Knuckles, Masters at Work, Tony Moran, Jason Nevins, and Tony Humphries.

In tandem with Friday’s reissue, remastered versions of Jackson’s music videos for “Go Deep,” “I Get Lonely,” “You,” “Got ’Til It’s Gone,” and “Together Again [Deeper Remix].” will also become available to watch on YouTube in HD for the first time ever.

The album, produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for Flyte Tyme Productions Inc. and Ms. Jackson, embraced her fearless songwriting themes of female sexuality, domestic violence, and mental health, through the lens of a black woman. It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and won a plethora of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications around the world, also winning a place among Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

The Velvet Rope also contained the Billboard Hot 100 No.1 “Together Again,” the Top 3 hit “I Get Lonely,” and other hugely popular tracks such as “Go Deep” and “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” The latter song, which sampled Joni Mitchell’s 1970 staple “Big Yellow Taxi,” featured both Mitchell and Q-Tip, and won a Grammy for Best Music Video, Short Form.

