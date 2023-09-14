Denzel Curry Recruits Kenny Mason For ‘SKED’

Denzel Curry and Kenny Mason - Photo: Courtesy of Orienteer

Denzel Curry has shared a new single “SKED,” featuring rising Atlanta artist Kenny Mason. The new single arrives on the heels of Curry performing four sold out shows at the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City (at which Kenny Mason made a surprise appearance at one of the shows to perform “SKED”).

Back in July, Curry shared more new singles, his July track “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” with Juicy J and its companion “ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE” with ICECOLDBISHOP.

Denzel Curry - SKED (Official Music Video)

These songs mark the beginning of a new chapter in Denzel Curry’s musical journey, one in which he is embracing spontaneity by sharing his music as it is being created, rather than holding onto songs until they released later as part of a larger conceptual body of work as he has done throughout the bulk of his career to date.

“SKED,” “Ice Cold Zel,” and “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” mark Denzel’s first original single of 2023 following his Live At Electric Lady EP that was released in May in partnership with Spotify and found him reuniting with Cold Blooded Soul Band (with whom he performed his Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance).

For the Electric Lady performance, he performed four standouts from his 2022 album Melt My Eyez See Your Future in addition to covers of Erykah Badu’s “Didn’t Cha Know” (the original version of which was also recorded at Electric Lady) that enlists the legendary Bilal and Shogun’s “Lonely Man” (from Japanese TV Series Detective Story), as well as the previously-unreleased “Endtroduction.”

With 2022’s Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Curry demonstrated his ability to synthesize the lyrical prowess for which he’s become known with the the kind of earworm choruses of pop in songs like “Walkin” and “X-Wing.”

Buy or stream “SKED.”