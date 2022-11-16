New Documentary Trailer ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ Plumbs Abbey Road’s History

Abbey Road Studios - Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

Set to debut on December 16 on Disney+, Disney Original Documentary has officially released the first trailer for If These Walls Could Sing. The upcoming love letter-esque documentary will serve as a tribute to London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

If These Walls Could Sing will feature some of the biggest artists in music and film, from older generations and new, including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Ringo Starr, George Lucas, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Jimmy Page, and many more. The film will introduce and explore Abbey Road’s dynamic history as the pinnacle of creative spontaneity for classical acts, pop artists, hip-hop, and film scores alike.

If These Walls Could Sing | Official Trailer | Disney+

Produced by John Battsek, whose recent work includes The Rescue and Searching for Sugar Man, the documentary will feature archival footage from studio sessions at the historic studio, along with session tapes and interviews from the now A-list celebrities that have contributed to Abbey Road’s continued success.

Paul McCartney’s daughter, Mary McCartney, sits at the helm of If These Walls Could Sing. The film works as a piece of memory and rediscovery for the former Beatles’ daughter, intertwining personal experiences at Abbey Road with the studios’ rich history-making music that has lasted for generations.

Abbey Road Studios has served as a hallmark memorial for music lovers worldwide. Notable for being the birthplace of Oasis’s Be Here Now, The Beatles’ The White Album, and Radiohead’s Kid A, travelers from around the world come to Abbey Road to take pictures at the institutionalized zebra crossing, known from The Beatles’ album cover for the project with the same name.

A quintessential fragment of Mary’s upbringing, Abbey Road was a home for Mary McCartney and the recording studio for her father’s band. Now, Abbey Road Studios opens its doors for the first time to show the world nine decades’ worth of music history.

