DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘TIL NEXT TIME’

DJ Khaled is set to return with his anxiously awaited 14th full-length LP TIL NEXT TIME, the first offering from his newly minted partnership We The Best Music Group/Def Jam Recordings.

“SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” the massive first single from TIL NEXT TIME featuring superstar collaborators Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, will arrive on Friday.

TIL NEXT TIME - OFFICIAL ALBUM TRAILER

Khaled personally broke the news by sharing a trailer co-starring his sons Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled as well as his Queen Nicole Tuck Khaled. The clip opens with Khaled on the golf course where he starts his day. He sinks a seemingly impossible shot as the video intersperses vignettes from his life at the beach, on a yacht, on a horse, on the basketball court, a soccer field, back on the golf course, and in the studio.

Unveiled at the end of the trailer, “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” is an explosive anthem accompanied by the game’s heaviest hitters and icons. Stay tuned for the premiere of cinematic music video for the track. Check out the clip above.

On July 20, Khaled hosted the 2023 We The Best Foundation X Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club in Miami.

The stars in attendance to golf, spectate, and support included Sean “Diddy” Combs, who donated $150,000 at the event from the Sean Combs Foundation, as well as Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, Quavo, Timbaland, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Bubba Watson, Bubba Wallace, Cedric the Entertainer, Jalen Rose, The Dream, Mina Harigae, Shannon Sharpe, Cris Carter, Terrell Owens, Pat Perez, Marcus Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, Hassan Whiteside, and more.

At the beginning of the event, Khaled and event partner Snipes presented a check for $20,000 in donation to Fore Life, a non-profit that utilizes the game of golf and its character building skills to empower vulnerable youth to help them survive and succeed, as well as a $10,000 check to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami organization of primarily Black men from all walks of life dedicated to community service, economic development, crime prevention, conflict resolution and mediation, educational services, and youth mentorship.

