DJ Snake Returns With Liberating New Single ‘Westside Story’

DJ Snake has returned with his first single of 2023, “Westside Story,” a liberating, dancefloor-ready funky comeback from the multi-platinum DJ.

The irresistibly funky track is made for festival season’s biggest stages with its massive bassline and positive message. “Break through/You need to break that shell,” go the opening lyrics of the propulsive new song.

Those words are followed by an infectious groove and deep, syrupy bass flowing across neon-glowing synth keys, wailing chords, and sweet vocoder harmonies. It’s a delicious exhibition of the French producer and DJ’s ever-expanding palette.

“Westside Story” arrives just after the anniversary of Snake’s biggest headlining show of his career, which took place at Paris Saint Germain’s Parc des Prince in front of 63,000 fans. The track also follows what has been a massive year for the artist, despite not having released new music until now.

So far in 2023, he has performed at Super Bowl LVII and been certified eight times platinum by the RIAA for his collaborative single with Lil Jon, “Turn Down For What.”

There’s still plenty of big things in store for the rest of the year too. Next week (June 20), DJ Snake will also kick off a new collaboration with McDonald’s France, which will see him be given his own signature meal at the fast-food chain, following in the footsteps of Travis Scott, J Balvin, BTS and Cardi B. As part of the team-up, the star will also release a limited edition Pardon My French clothing capsule.

Meanwhile, Snake has just embarked on his latest international tour, which will see him make stops at the likes of Las Vegas’ Zouk, Ultra Europe in Croatia, Brooklyn Mirage, the UK’s Creamfields, and more. To see the full list of his tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit DJ Snake’s official website.

Prior to “Westside Story,” the star’s latest release came in “Guddi Riddim,” which saw him team up with Spain’s Wade and India’s Nooran Sisters. It quickly went viral on social media before the full track had been released.

