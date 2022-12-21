DJ Snake Recruits Wade And Nooran Sisters For ‘Guddi Riddim’

DJ Snake - Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Multi-platinum DJ and world-renowned producer DJ Snake has joined forces with Spain’s Wade and India’s Nooran Sisters for the hypnotic new single “Guddi Riddim.” The track is out now via Interscope Records.

Euphoric and irresistible, the blistering track is already a viral sensation on social media — with snippets amassing millions of views since Snake added it to his live set. “Guddi Riddim” is available now at all digital retailers.

DJ Snake x Wade - Guddi Riddim (ft. Nooran Sisters) [Official Visualizer]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Kicking off with the Nooran Sisters chanting in Hindi and Punjabi, the French hitmaker and the spanish DJ Wade build a big, bold dance anthem that is as frenetic as it is delirium-inducing. “Guddi Riddim” is peppered with a global mix of both the DJ’s signature transitions including echo effects, volume fades, epic breakdowns and Wade’s pulse-pounding beats that are destined to drive clubbers into a frenzy wherever the song is played. By mixing Indian sounds with electronica, Snake, Wade, and Nooran Sisters together concoct a truly global sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impressively, “Guddi Riddim” is already a viral sensation on social media. Snake performed the bone-rattling track during a liveset in India on December 5 and clips of the wild performance have already racked up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. The single follows the sensual “Nightbird,” “Deep,” a bass-heavy collaboration with Malaa and Yung Felix, and “Power (Remember Who You Are)” with Spinall, Summer Walker, and Äyanna.

In July, Snake unleashed “Disco Maghreb,” another culture-crossing barnburner he describes as “a love letter to my people.” In the summer, he played it in front of 63,000 fans at Paris Saint Germain’s Parc des Prince — marking the biggest headlining show of his career. But he’s not done just yet. In the weeks ahead, fans across the United States will be able to catch his legendary live set when he takes the stage for STORY MIAMI, HiJinx Festival in Philadelphia, and more.

Buy or stream “Guddi Riddim.”