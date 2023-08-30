Dylan LeBlanc Announces ‘Coyote,’ Shares ‘No Promises Broken’

Dylan LeBlanc - Photo: Abraham Rowe

Dylan LeBlanc is set to release his highly-anticipated new album Coyote on October 20 via ATO Records. On Coyote, the prolific wordsmith embarks on a character-driven adventure with Coyote, a demon-haunted man on The lead single, an he honest love song ttiled “No Promises Broken,” is out now.

Coyote is both semi-autobiographical and a concept album, chronicling a man who lives dangerously, always on the edge. Coyote is trapped in the criminal underworld of Mexico. As he struggles to find a way out of his treacherous lifestyle, he is tormented by his past, enduring the pain and regret of lost love and a life wasted. Finding his way towards redemption and freedom, Coyote is confronted by the essence of human nature, materialism, and the inherent desire for more. As the story reaches its peak, he sees himself at a perilous crossroad in Los Angeles, leaving listeners in suspense about his fate.

Dylan LeBlanc - No Promises Broken (Lyric Video)

The album begins with the strings-heavy title track, setting the stage for Coyote’s journey across the border to the drug cartels. On “Closin’ In,” he begins reflecting on his choices and those he left behind. Leaning into “Dark Waters,” Coyote starts to dream his way out of his criminal lifestyle, while referencing his childhood trauma that led him there. “Stranger Things” finds our protagonist with his love from “No Promises Broken,” assuring him things will all work out; however, Coyote’s past leaves him distrustful. The album continues Coyote’s journey, through prison, escape, and the ultimate decision.

Coyote finds LeBlanc producing for the first time, teaming up with a group of all-star musicians, including drummer Fred Eltringham (Ringo Starr, Sheryl Crow), pianist Jim “Moose” Brown (Bob Seger), and bass player Seth Kaufman (Lana Del Rey). Coyote is the follow-up to LeBlanc’s 2019 record Renegade.

LeBlanc will head to Europe for the first round of Coyote tour dates before performing in the U.S. in early 2024.

Pre-order Coyote.