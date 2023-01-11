Eddie Vedder, Brothers Osborne, Many More To Honor Actor-Comedian Leslie Jordan

Eddie Vedder - Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eddie Vedder, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Lukas Nelson are among the impressive line-up who will honor Leslie Jordan in a fundraiser at the Grand Ole Opry on February 19. Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan will commemorate the late actor, comedian, writer and singer, who died last October at the age of 67.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (13), with pre-sales beginning tomorrow. All proceeds will to to a cause that Jordan himself supported, EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

The joyful event will comprise intimate performances and stories featuring insights from Jordan’s life and times. He was best known to many for the Emmy-winning role of Beverley Leslie in the hit TV series Will & Grace, but also became hugely popular on social media during the pandemic, amassing 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

Much loved on screen and stage

Jordan’s other parts included several characters in the American Horror Story franchise, and most recently in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. He featured in such series as The Cool Kids and Hearts Afire, and played many roles on stage and in films, including in 2021’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, his final movie role. His autobiography How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived was published in 2021.

Other contributors to Reportin’ For Duty will incude Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick, and Travis Howard. There will be special appearances from such friends as Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, and Leanne Morgan, among others. The house band for the event will feature the musicians from Jordan’s first and only album, 2021’s Company’s Comin’, three of whom are ACM Instrumentalist of the Year winners.