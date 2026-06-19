Ellie Goulding Announces New Album, ‘I Know Too Much’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ellie Goulding has shared “Black Prada Dress”, the first taste of her upcoming sixth album, I Know Too Much, set for release on September 4.

“‘Black Prada Dress’ really sets the tone for I Know Too Much. The album came from the idea that maybe we can know too much. There is a certain kind of freedom in the ease of not knowing,” Goulding said of the single, which showcases her signature blend of airy electronic synths and emotionally tense lyrics.

Ellie Goulding - Black Prada Dress (Visualiser)

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“‘Black Prada Dress” was produced by Jack Rochon, whom Goulding discovered on TikTok while he was still relatively unknown. Rochon also serves as the album’s executive producer.

The singer premiered the track during her set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend last month, and recently performed it on Later… with Jools Holland. It marked a full-circle moment for the pop star, having first appeared on the show in 2009 ahead of the release of her debut Lights album.

I Know Too Much follows 2023’s Higher Than Heaven. The album marked her fourth chart-topping LP on the UK Albums Chart, and featured singles like “Easy Lover” with Big Sean, “Let It Die,” “Like a Saviour,” and “By the End of the Night.”

“This album is a collection of songs that represent a crossroads in my life where I realized what the freedom of not knowing has gifted me in the past, yet a time when I am at the precipice of understanding the true power in knowing,” Goulding shared of I Know Too Much. “Through the chaos of this great change, I went to my comfort zone and found my refuge in the studio. My initial instinct was that I didn’t know where it was all going, but I just knew I needed to be in the studio. Writing a song has always been my best form of therapy”.

Shop Ellie Goulding’s I Know Too Much here.