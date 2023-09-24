Elmiene Shares ‘Marking My Time,’ Announces EP Of The Same Name

Elmiene - Photo: Nicolas Poillot

Elmiene has announced his upcoming EP, Marking My Time, which is due October 20 via Def Jam Recordings/Polydor.

Alongside the announcement, he has shared tracklist details as well as the EP’s title track “Marking My Time,” which was written with Jamie Woon and James Vincent McMorrow.

Marking My Time

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Marking My Time includes the recently-released singles “Mad At Fire” and “Mama” and follows his impressive debut EP El-Mean that was released independently this past spring. In making the EP, Elmiene worked with innovators like DJ Dahi, Jim-E Stack, Sampha, Syd, Courage, Lil Silva, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on his new body of work Elmiene says, “The general theme of this project is trying to mark my time not in terms of history but just for me personally, so I don’t get lost. Almost making a checkpoint to anchor myself. Even sonically it’s like I’m marking my stamp that I put on things. Because I’m so deep in looking back behind me, I always found myself stumbling over what’s gonna happen next. So when my life started speeding up massively, I had to learn how to keep an eye on both sides – appreciating the past in order to do the future the right way and do it justice.”

Despite having only released a handful of songs, the 21-year-old, Oxford-based artist has already made waves in the music scene. His 2021 track “Golden” went viral after Benji B handpicked it to soundtrack Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show. He was invited again by Benji to perform alongside Robert Glasper and Yasiin Bey for Louis Vuitton in Paris, Elmiene’s first live show ever. Since then, he has appeared on critically acclaimed albums by Stormzy and Lil Silva, performed at Glastonbury, along with making his TV debut performing “Marking My Time” for the first time on Later… With Jools Holland.

Pre-order Marking My Time.