Elton John Confirmed To Headline 2023 Glastonbury Festival

Elton John has been confirmed as the first headliner for the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

The legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023, it was announced this morning.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour,” organizers tweeted.

In a statement, Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis said: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.

“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs. ”She added: “We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

It comes after the singer-songwriter teased that he had “one final date” to announce for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he’s vowed will be his last ever live concerts. The pop icon is due to embark on a run of UK and Ireland gigs next spring.

Yesterday also saw the official BBC Glastonbury Twitter account trail John’s debut Worthy Farm appearance by directing its followers to a “stunning shot” that was caught on the official Glastonbury webcam.

When viewers clicked on the link, a rocket could be seen in the sky above an illuminated Pyramid stage. Other teaser images were published by the Frome Photos and Glastonbury Rec feeds.

At the time of writing, no other acts have yet been confirmed for Glastonbury 2023. eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles as the rumored remaining two headliners, but the confirmation of the first wave of acts traditionally arrives around March.

Tickets for the 2023 Glastonbury Festival sold out last month. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organizers, “demand far exceeded supply.”

