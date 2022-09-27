Elton John And Britney Spears Release Video For ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John, ‘Hold Me Closer (Feat. Britney Spears)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Elton John and Britney Spears have released the video for one of the biggest songs of 2022 and chart-topping smash hit “Hold Me Closer.”

“Hold Me Closer” embodies the perfect model of an infectious dance anthem. Debuting at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, the video fittingly portrays stunning visuals of intimate dance from start to finish throughout a vibrant Mexico City exploding with color.

Award-winning director Tanu Muino was brought on to bring this music video to life. Tanu Muino is best known for her impressive repertoire of renowned music videos such as Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Cardi B’s “Up,” Yungblud’s “Fleabag,” Lizzo’s “Rumors,” and more.

Tanu Muino said, “This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After seeing ‘SlaveFor You,’ I decided that I wanted to become a video director. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to.” On the creative direction, Muino continued, “Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different. The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud.

“To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas who does the best contemporary choreography today. Getting the best dancers, crew, and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy.”

The song, produced by Andrew Watt, is a refreshing contemporary twist on one of Elton John’s most iconic hits, “Tiny Dancer,” which also features elements of other classic songs from his legendary catalog including, “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

