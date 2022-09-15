Elvis Costello And The Imposters Announce Australian Dates For 2023

Elvis Costello And The Imposters - Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

After being confirmed as part of the epic 2023 Bluesfest line-up, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have today unveiled three major Australian headline dates for April.

Following their appearance at the highly anticipated Byron Bay festival over the Easter long weekend, Costello and company will treat fans at Sydney Opera House on April 9 and 10 before venturing to Melbourne to play another iconic venue, the Palais Theatre, on April 13.

Speaking of playing the Australian shows, Costello said: “It’s been twelve years since our first appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest – when we shared an evening bill with Bob Dylan, and I got to sit in with Mavis Staples”.

“I see a number of friends and favourites are on this year’s bill, so who knows what thrills, spills and encounters may take place. There is nothing that jolts a show alive so much as a stack of strong new songs but we recorded The Boy Named If while locked away in our lairs and hideaways, so bringing those songs to the stage has made the hits and highlights of the songbook ring out anew.

“The Imposters will make their Sydney Opera House bow 39 years after I made my solo debut at that legendary venue. We are bringing guest guitarist, Charlie Sexton with us, along for all our works and wonders for two nights at the Sydney ‘Work’ House before heading to Melbourne to play the Palais on this long overdue but all too brief visit to Australian shores.

“The very name of the venue probably should have got my attention when I first arrived in Melbourne in 1978, pursued by a press posse after a slight dust-up in Sydney. After all, the ‘Hammersmith Palais’ was my dad’s place of work for most of my childhood. It seems I am destined and disposed to return to venues called the ‘Palais’, like a homing pigeon or some other more tuneful bird. The proximity to the seaside and a fun-fair only adds the thrill.”

He concluded: “The Imposters and I are not bringing any vaudevillian contraptions with us on this occasion, but we will be joined by our guest guitarist, Charlie Sexton and a stack strong recently recorded songs that have caused the hits and headlines of the repertoire to either ring out anew or fight for their place in the show. We are ready as anybody can be and look forward to seeing you there.”

The pre-sale for the Elvis Costello Australian shows goes live at 12pm AEST today ahead of general on sale this Friday at 9am AEST.

Earlier this month, Costello & The Imposters were announced alongside Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Jackson Browne, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang Of Youths and more for Bluesfest 2023.

