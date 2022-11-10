Eminem Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘8 Mile’ With NYC Mom’s Spaghetti Pop-Up

Mom’s Spaghetti - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope

On Thursday, November 10 through Sunday, November 20, “Mom’s Spaghetti”–the pop-up restaurant concept turned standalone Detroit outpost inspired by Eminem’s iconic “Lose Yourself lyric–is coming to New York to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Universal Pictures’ 8 Mile.

This marks the first time that Mom’s Spaghetti will be available in New York City. The event is being held at Shopify’s New York storefront in SoHo, with the commerce company also powering the food and merchandise sales at the pop-up.

“Mom’s Spaghetti,” a partnership between Eminem, his manager Paul Rosenberg, and Detroit-based Union Joints Restaurant Group, first debuted in 2017. It began as a pop-up event at The Shelter, the legendary Detroit club that was an early performance venue and hang-out for Eminem. Similar activations followed at various live festival performances and events.

The name for the concept was born from a famous verse from “Lose Yourself,” the single written for the movie 8 Mile that sold more than 10 million copies and earned Eminem an Oscar and a pair of Grammys in 2004. Released on November 8, 2002, the semi-biographical 8 Mile film starred Eminem and told the story of his early years as a struggling artist in Detroit.

It recounted his experience coming up through the hip-hop scene, including the famous rap battles that helped him get established. Hungry fans can pick between spaghetti, spaghetti with meatballs, or spaghetti with vegan “rabbit balls,” while enjoying set recreations and experiences inspired by the film. A merchandise shop is available at the end of the experience with a full selection of special edition and exclusive 8 Mile and Mom’s Spaghetti items.

Tickets are free and required for entry by appointment only. Tickets are available at momsspaghetti.com. Shopify NY is located at 131 Greene Street, NY, New York 10012.

“20 years later here we are serving spaghetti that came from a lyric I wrote for the movie” said Eminem. “It started out as a joke but it’s become a reality and I’m really excited to be able to bring this concept from Detroit to NYC for the pop-up this month. B-Rabbit would be so proud!”

Visit the Mom’s Spaghetti official website for more information.