‘Encanto’, Imagine Dragons, Lil Baby And More Land In YouTube’s Top 10 US Songs For 2022

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Disney

Songs from Encanto, Imagine Dragons, Lil Baby, and more have landed in the list of Top 10 songs streamed on YouTube in the US in 2022.

The list is comprised of songs that had videos uploaded on the platform this year and features some of the biggest names in hip-hop, rock, and Latin-pop.

The cast of Encanto took the top spot with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” while another track from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Disney musical also appeared further down the stack. “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, came in at No.3, just below Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin.

Elsewhere, Imagine Dragons represented rock acts with their J.I.D collaboration “Enemy” at No.8, while Lil Baby rounded out the Top 10 with “Right On.”

Encanto’s dominance on the list continues its hot streak through popular culture, which saw the soundtrack album top the Billboard 200 chart and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” do the same on the Hot 100. Meanwhile, in August, the film was nominated at the Imagen Awards, which recognize the work of Latinx talent.

Lil Baby has had a similarly sizeable year, working on an official FIFA World Cup Anthem – and sampling Tears For Fears in the process – on “The World Is Yours To Take,” being the subject of his own documentary in Untrapped, and sharing several songs that add to the legacy of his artistry.

View the full Top 10 songs streamed on YouTube in the US in 2022 below.

1. Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

2. Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

3. Jessica Darrow – “Surface Pressure (from Encanto)”

4. Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó”

5. Future – “Wait For U (feat. Drake, Tems)”

6. Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

7. Karol G, Becky G – “Mamiii”

8. Imagine Dragons x J.I.D – “Enemy”

9. Karol G – “Provenza”

10. Lil Baby – “Right On”