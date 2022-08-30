Eric Church, Margo Price, Steve Earle, And More To Be Featured In ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ Docuseries

Steve Earle - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

Eric Church, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and more are set to be featured in the six-chapter, 12-hour documentary They Called Us Outlaws.

The first preview of Armadillo World Studios’ documentary on the history and legacy of the outlaw country-rock movement of cosmic cowboys and honky tonk heroes has been unveiled today via Rolling Stone. The publication exclusively shared the first trailer from the project, written and directed by Austin filmmaker Eric Geadelman, and executive produced by Grammy Hall of Fame recipient and “Original Outlaw” Jessi Colter, in partnership with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

THEY CALLED US OUTLAWS - Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

A decade in the making and currently in the final stages of production by Geadelmann (writer/director/producer/executive producer/cinematographer/music producer) and Denver-based Kelly Magelky (producer/director of photography/editor), the independent project, They Called Us Outlaws will feature over 100 interviews and include numerous Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, plus luminaries across multiple genres and generations including: Emmylou Harris, Roger McGuinn, Bobby Bare, Charlie McCoy, Al Kooper, Chris Gantry, Michael Martin Murphey, Billy F. Gibbons, Marcia Ball and Freda and The Firedogs’ Bobby Earl Smith, Delbert McClinton, The Flatlanders (Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock), Jeff Hanna, Larry Gatlin, Willis Allan Ramsey, The Lost Gonzo Band’s Gary P. Nunn & “Cosmic Bob” Livingston, Ray Benson, Rodney Crowell, Robert Earl Keen and “The Outlaw Sweetheart” Kimmie Rhodes.

They Called Us Outlaws also features interviews with a number of heroes from the era now gone too soon including Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, Leon Russell, Tom T. Hall, Charlie Daniels, Richie Albright, and Fred Foster.

In addition, They Called Us Outlaws includes dozens of scenes and performances with next-generation troubadours and rockers, performers, and producers including: Shooter Jennings, Miranda Lambert, the aforementioned Eric Church and Margo Price, Jason Aldean, Chris Shiflett, Holly Williams, Jewel, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.