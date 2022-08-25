Margo Price Shares The Psychedelic Americana Of ‘Been To The Mountain’

Photo: Alysse Gafkjen

Margo Price has unveiled “Been To The Mountain,” a new single produced by Jonathan Wilson, in the lead-up to the publication of her memoir Maybe We’ll Make It, due in October.

The Americana singer-songwriter describes the song, which has a video directed by Courtney Hoffman, as “part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age.

“I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter,” she continues, “and truly believe this is the most exciting music I’ve ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism – it’s telepathic.”

Margo Price - Been To The Mountain (Official Music Video)

Price was most recently heard on “Fight To Make It,” a Bandcamp release featuring Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria. Proceeds from the song went to Noise for Now, which supports grassroots reproductive justice organizations.

Publicity for Maybe We’ll Make It says of the book: “In the authentic voice hailed by Pitchfork for tackling ‘Steinbeck-sized issues with no-bullshit humility,’ Price shares the stories that became songs, and the small acts of love and camaraderie it takes to survive in a music industry that is often unkind to women.

“Now a Grammy-nominated Best New Artist, Price tells a love story of music, collaboration, and the struggle to build a career while trying to maintain her singular voice and style.”

Maybe We’ll Make It will be published by University of Texas Press on October 4, and has already won the praise of fellow artists including Willie Nelson, who says: “Margo’s book hits you right in the gut – and the heart – just like her songs.”

Valerie June enthuses: “This is a love story. Whether it’s gentle or tough love, and whether it’s in times of ease or struggle, these pages reveal Margo’s true love affair with music, her passion for family and friends, and her weaving together of artistic victories in the face of life challenges.”

