Eric Clapton Announces Five Dates In Only North American Shows Of 2023

Eric Clapton has announced a new set of North American shows to take place in September. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (31) at 10am local time.

A press release notes that the five concerts, in Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis, St. Paul, and Denver, will be his only North American performances this year. The guitar giant will be supported on the shows by respected blues and R&B mainstay Jimmie Vaughan, a frequent companion on recent itineraries.

Clapton’s current band features Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton, with backing vocals by Sharon White and Katie Kissoon. Carrack, the esteemed British singer-songwriter, will complete the run just before embarking on his own UK tour behind his recently-released Don’t Wait Too Long album, with the SWR Big Band. His shows begin with two at Liverpool Philharmonic on September 22 and 23, and include a showpiece gig at the London Palladium on the 28th. More details are at Carrack’s website.

Clapton has a busy spring on the road, including six nights at Tokyo’s famous Budokan in Tokyo on April 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, and 24. He then takes part in the all-star tribute concerts in memory of his longtime friend Jeff Beck, which take place on May 22 and 23 in his familiar setting of the Royal Albert Hall in London. The bill for those concerts also includes Rod Stewart, Billy Gibbons, John McLaughlin, Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks, Joss Stone, Gary Clark Jr., Imelda May, and Johnny Depp.

Eric Clapton’s new North American dates are:

Sept. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

