Etta Marcus Shares Striking Video For ‘Crown’

Etta Marcus has shared a striking video for “Crown,” her debut release for Polydor Records.

The 21-year-old musician released the single back in August, following independent releases like January’s View From The Bridge EP.

Now, the track comes accompanied by a striking video directed by Jesse May Fisher. The visuals place Marcus against a greyish-blue backdrop. As the video progresses, the shots veer from her long dark hair wrapping menacingly around her arms to the camera losing focus and her face becoming blurred.

“‘Crown’ is enveloped in vengeance,” the Brixton-born artist said at the time of the song’s release. “Everything about it is so insistent, overwhelmingly at times. The song gradually picks away at this corrupt and crowded relationship. To me, it sounds very private, I’m expressing a huge amount of destruction and rage. Everyone deserves some rage sometimes.”

The track was written with producer Josh Scarbrow and mixed by Craig Silvery (Julien Baker/Arcade Fire).

Before signing with Polydor, Marcus had been kicked out of jazz school but, thanks to lockdown, was able to take her career into her own hands. She started sharing the songs she had been writing on SoundCloud, quickly drawing attention and scoring herself a deal with label services company Platoon.

The View From The Bridge EP contains the singles “Salt Lake City” and “Hide And Seek,” the former of which featured fellow London singer-songwriter, Matt Maltese. “That came through [producer] Josh Scarbrow, who set us up and said we’d work really well together,” she explained to Headliner about that team-up. “And he was right. We’re now close friends, which is a really lovely thing to experience so early on in the music industry.”

“I think my voice and my songwriting are what should define me,” Marcus told the Indiependent earlier this year. “I believe in going and writing what you want. It is important not to be trying to copy a particular voice or style. I also don’t want to be pigeon-holed.”

