Eve Celebrates 25 Years Of ‘Scorpion’ With Limited Edition Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

It has been 25 years since Eve released Scorpion, her smash sophomore album. Now, the Ruff Ryders’ First Lady is celebrating the milestone anniversary with a Complex exclusive 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Signed Insert Red & Black Splatter 2LP version of Scorpion. The album is available now, and you can buy it below.

Released on March 6, 2001, Scorpion includes the singles “Who’s That Girl?” and the Grammy-winning international hit “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” which features Gwen Stefani and reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. “It’s the one song that I wrote fully—like, literally every single thing, every word. I write my own stuff, but usually I get lazy after I write verses,” the rapper reflected in a 20th anniversary interview with Glamour. “I don’t want to write the chords, and Dre was like, ‘You’re not leaving the studio until this song is done.’ I hated him that day, but I’m so happy he made me stay.” Eve also said that people doubted the track would work. “I got told… that people would be like, ‘Why are these two chicks together?’” she remembered. “I was like, ‘Look, let’s try it. If it sucks, no one ever has to hear it.’ But of course it didn’t. I knew it wouldn’t.” The track ended up winning the first-ever Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

“I still love that album. When I look at the pictures of it and that time, I still love the creative of it,” Eve recalled Scorpion in an interview with HuffPost. “And I did have fun doing that album, but I definitely felt the pressure of the industry, of like, ‘Oh, can we make this happen again? Like, OK, first time, cool. But can she last? Is she gonna give us hits again?’ There was lots of — it was like being under a microscope a little bit.” While the pressure the artist felt makes sense, Eve certainly proved her longevity with Scorpion. The album was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 44th Grammys, has since been certified platinum in the United States and Canada, and remains a standout work in Eve’s discography.

Buy the 25th anniversary signed limited edition of Eve’s Scorpion now.