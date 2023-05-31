Everything But The Girl Taps Fka Mash For ‘Caution To The Wind’ Remix

Everything But The Girl - Photo: Edward Bishop (Courtesy of Verve Records)

Everything But The Girl has revealed details of Fka Mash’s new remix for “Caution To The Wind,” with an accompanying edit, instrumental version, and lyric video.

Following Four Tet’s rework of first single, “Nothing Left To Lose,” Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn have handpicked Soweto’s Fka Mash—a cornerstone of the South African dance scene, alongside artists such as Black Coffee, Culoe de Song and Themba—for this new take on “Caution To The Wind.” Check it out below.

Caution To The Wind (Fka Mash Remix)

Rewiring Tracey’s lead vocal and fragments of the original mix, Mash—arriving fresh from acclaimed work for Keinemusik and Defected—delivers a signature blend of burnished Afro-tronic deep soul and glitchy red-eyed house that amps up the small-hours emotion.

Speaking about the remix, Everything But The Girl says: “We love the assurance in Mash’s style. He knows how to harness and intensify both the heartfelt and the euphoric on the dancefloor. The song is about standing expectantly on the edge of an emotional moment, and his remix nails it.”

Everything But The Girl’s new album Fuse debuted at No.3 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and reached No.10 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart. The Guardian was among several top publications to post a five-star review (“Still staking out pop’s frontier after 40 years…a comeback worth waiting for”) Pitchfork called it the duo’s “triumphant new album…bewitching and soul-baring.”

Written and produced by Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn over the spring-summer of 2022, Fuse is a modern take on the lustrous electronic soul the band first pioneered in the mid-90s. Thorn’s affecting and richly-textured voice is once again up front in Watt’s glimmering landscape of sub-bass, sharp beats, half-lit synths and empty space, and as before, the result is the sound of a band comfortable with being both sonically contemporary, yet agelessly themselves.

Buy or stream “Caution to the Wind (Fka Mash Remix).”