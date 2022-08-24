Fabolous Recruits Jim Jones For ‘Rich Hustle’

Fabolous and Jim Jones, ‘Rich Hustle’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Def Jam Recordings

Fabolous has recruited a fellow NYC legend, Dipset mainstay Jim Jones, for a thrilling new single “Rich Hustle.” The track arrived with a champagne-fueled video.

On the track, Fab shows off his signature luxurious bars, rapping, “Just gotta keep it street on some G code s__t/ Do whatever for them wins on some cheat code s__t/ Trynna be paid in full on some RICO s__t/ Toast to a rich hustle n___a/ Clicquot rich.”

Fabolous - Rich Hustle ft. Jim Jones (Official Music Video)

The track follows another new single from Fabolous, the swaggering, French Montana-assisted “Say Less.” On the song, Fabolous spits about how he always takes care of the people around him. He raps, “Say less/ Been through hell and back but didn’t pray less/ Never been stingy with a pay check/ All my brothers eating like the Wayans/ They ask me for my help I tell them say less.”

For over 20 years, Fabolous has worn many (fitted) hats as one of hip-hop’s most versatile and elite talents. He’s been able to weather trends, set styles and endure the turning tables of the industry. All the while the Brooklyn native has proven to be as adept as changing with the times as he is at transforming them. Two platinum albums, two Grammy nominations, one gold album, six Top 10 hits, and the blueprint for mixtape mastery.

Fabolous’s latest release, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, marked his seventh Top 10 album debut. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the rapper launched the #ColdSummerChallenge for fans to address quarantine time with their own 16 bars. Outlets such as NBC News, Hot 97, and more have covered the challenge.

It’s been an exciting time for the BK MC. Last year, he was involved with Snoop Dogg’s celebrated album, Snoop Dogg Presents: The Algorithm, which was released November 19, 2021 via Def Jam Recordings. He, alongside Dave East, hopped on for the anthemic track “Make Some Money.”

