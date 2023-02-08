Fall Out Boy Announces 2023 UK And Europe Arena Tour

Fall Out Boy - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Shortly after the announcement of its massive U.S. tour with Bring Me The Horizon, Fall Out Boy has confirmed it’ll be back in the UK and Europe later this year.

Armed with highly-anticipated new album So Much (For) Stardust, the Chicago pop-punk icons will be hitting Europe alongside PVRIS and nothing,nowhere. on their So Much For (Tour) Dust.

For the UK leg, they’ll begin at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on October 27, before stopping at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s AO Arena and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. Then, on November 2, they’ll wrap things up at London’s The O2. Tickets for these shows go on sale at 10am local time on February 17.

The band first began teasing their new album in early 2023. The band wrote, “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you.” The letter also included a P.S. that read, “Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

Back in November, the group took out an ad in the Chicago Tribune newspaper, featuring the words “FOB 8” followed by the phrase “If you build it, they will come,” against a black background. The band’s mysterious, playful behavior continued in December when fans began receiving cryptic postcards with the title “Pink Seashell Beach.” Visit Fall Out Boy’s official website for more information. Fall Out Boy European Tour Dates:

October

17 Poland, Warsaw, Cos Torwar

18 Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovní hala Fortuna

20 Italy, Milan, Mediolanum Forum

21 Germany, Munich, Zenith

23 France, Paris, Zénith

24 Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live

25 Belgium, Brussels, Forest National

27 UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

29 UK, Manchester, AO Arena

31 UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

November

2 UK, London, The O2

6 Germany, Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena

7 Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena

8 Germany, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle