Fall Out Boy Announces 2023 UK And Europe Arena Tour
The tour kicks off October 17 in Poland.
Shortly after the announcement of its massive U.S. tour with Bring Me The Horizon, Fall Out Boy has confirmed it’ll be back in the UK and Europe later this year.
Shop the best of Fall Out Boy’s discography on vinyl and more.
Armed with highly-anticipated new album So Much (For) Stardust, the Chicago pop-punk icons will be hitting Europe alongside PVRIS and nothing,nowhere. on their So Much For (Tour) Dust.
For the UK leg, they’ll begin at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on October 27, before stopping at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s AO Arena and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. Then, on November 2, they’ll wrap things up at London’s The O2. Tickets for these shows go on sale at 10am local time on February 17.
The band first began teasing their new album in early 2023. The band wrote, “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you.” The letter also included a P.S. that read, “Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”
October
17 Poland, Warsaw, Cos Torwar
18 Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovní hala Fortuna
20 Italy, Milan, Mediolanum Forum
21 Germany, Munich, Zenith
23 France, Paris, Zénith
24 Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live
25 Belgium, Brussels, Forest National
27 UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
28 UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
29 UK, Manchester, AO Arena
31 UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
November
2 UK, London, The O2
6 Germany, Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena
7 Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena
8 Germany, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle