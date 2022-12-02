Feid Returns With New ‘Sixdo’ EP

Feid - Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Feid has returned with a new EP, Sixdo, a thrilling way for him to close a monumental 2022. The new project includes features from Zion & Lennox and DJ Premier–making Feid the first Latinx artist to work with the legendary rap producer.

Back in mid-October, Feid premiered a music video for his celebrated single “Prohibidox,” which almost immediately launched to No.3 in terms of trending videos worldwide.

“Prohibidox” quickly became a fan favorite song off the album, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album and has also become a key moment in Feid’s concerts as fans sing along word for word. On release, the album garnered over half of a billion digital streams and has received a Latin Gold certification by the RIAA in record time – within a week of release.

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum is a project comprised of Feid’s most popular songs from this 2022, including, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahi,” “Castigo,” “Nieve,” “Ferxxo 100,” and Ferxxo’s iconic anthem, “Normal,” which debuted at the No.27 position in Spotify’s global chart.

The album also has nine new songs like “Prohibidox,” “XQ Te Pones Así” with Yandel, “Belixe,” and “Quemando Calorías” with Sky Rompiendo. The successful launch of this album generated a new push of digital streams for songs like “Normal,” which entered Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for a second time with new listeners.

Feid is also coming off a wildly successful “U.S. Trip” tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city run kicked off on October 13 in Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre. The run made stops across the U.S. in Orlando, New York, Houston, and more before it eventually wrapped up in Los Angeles on November 25 at The Belasco.

Shortly before the tour, Feid managed to become the No.5 global artist on Spotify, debuted as No.2 on Spotify’s Global Debut Album Chart and arrived at No.5 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut (USA).

Buy or stream Sixdo.