Feid Shares New Video For Fan Favorite, ‘Prohibidox’

Feid - Photo: Sebastian Sanchez/Universal Music Group

Sunday was a memorable day for Feid as the official video of “Prohibidox” premiered via Feid’s YouTube/VEVO channel and is currently No.3 trending video in the world. You can now check it out below.

“Prohibidox” has quickly become a fan favorite song off the album, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album and has also become a key moment in Feid’s concerts as fans sing along word for word. The album continues to hold its place atop the top Latin charts as it remains No.7 on Spotify’s Top Albums Global and No.9 on Billboard Top Latin Album charts with over 1.1B total global streams. On release, the album garnered over half of a billion digital streams and has received a Latin Gold certification by the RIAA in record time – within a week of release.

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum is a project comprised of Feid’s most popular songs from this 2022, including, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahi,” “Castigo,” “Nieve,” “Ferxxo 100,” and Ferxxo’s iconic anthem, “Normal,” which debuted at the No.27 position in Spotify’s global chart.

Feid’s sold-out US tour made its second stop in Charlotte, NC at the historic Fillmore Underground venue Sunday night. Thousands of Feid fans stood in line for hours with tickets in hand ready to witness history as Feid continues to climb the rankings of Latin music with every passing day. USA has become one of Feid’s strongest supporting countries as his music continues to create ripples across the nation.

The young star delivered an unforgettable 20-song performance that featured his biggest hits, “Si Tu Supieras,” “Normal,” “Porfa” and the ever popular “FRIKI” featuring Karol G. The US Trip will make its next stop in Orlando, Florida at the iconic House of Blues on October 20, before travelling on to New York, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 25 at The Belasco.

Buy or stream Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum.