Feid Announces Anticipated US Fall Tour

Colombian superstar Feid, also known as FERXXO, has announced his headlining “U.S. Trip” show dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city run kicks off on October 13 in Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre. The run will make stops across the U.S. in Orlando, New York, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 25 at The Belasco.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, October 5 at 10am local time on via Ticketmaster.

Citi is the official card of the “U.S. Trip” show dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local time until 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The string of shows comes on the heels of the release of his new album, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum, which garnered over half of a billion digital streams and has received a Latin Gold certification by the RIAA in record time–within a week of release.

Recently, Feid managed to become the No.5 global artist on Spotify, debuted as No.2 on Spotify’s Global Debut Album Chart and arrived at No.5 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut (USA).

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum is a project comprised of Feid’s most popular songs from this 2022, including, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahi,” “Castigo,” “Nieve,” “Ferxxo 100,” and Ferxxo’s iconic anthem, “Normal,” which debuted at the No.27 position in Spotify’s global chart.

The album also has nine new songs like “Prohibidox,” “XQ Te Pones Así” with Yandel, “Belixe,” and “Quemando Calorías” with Sky Rompiendo. The successful launch of this album generated a new push of digital streams for songs like “Normal,” which entered Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for a second time with new listeners.

After three sold out performances at La Macarena in Medellín, Feid is gearing up for his massive jaunt in the US.

