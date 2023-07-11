FIZZ Announces ‘The Secret To Life’ UK Tour For Fall 2023

FIZZ - Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Mysterious new pop supergroup FIZZ is heading across the UK this autumn on its debut, ‘The Secret To Life’ tour performing at venues, including London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Manchester’s O2 Ritz, and Brighton’s Chalk.

The quartet comprised of beloved musicians and friends Dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac, and Martin Luke Brown will hit stages later this year, bringing copious amounts of silly fun, storm-beating chaos, and a free ticket into Fizzville – a night to remember. Tickets for the shows are now available.

The band will release their debut album under the same title, The Secret To Life, on September 15 via Decca Records. The Secret of Life kicks off a new adventure for FIZZ and will include their debut single “High In Brighton,” and their latest track “Hell Of A Ride” giving fans a flavor of the band’s colorful, infinite, and dreamlike quest to discover the secret of life.

Hell Of A Ride

Of “Hell Of A Ride,” the band said, “Getting older is scary; getting older when the world is burning down around you is even scarier. Written in LA and recorded in Devon (that classic trajectory) “Hell Of A Ride” is our apocalyptic banger, fronted daringly by Martin. Armed with a combination of “f_k it” and a good old bout of cynicism, this part of the story has us screaming on the front lines entering the warzone that is adulthood.”

Born out of love and blind optimism, FIZZ came together in a whirlwind of pure joy and escapism, inverting everything each artist knew about making music to produce new songs with fun and love of the craft at its core.

Encouraging each other to sing whatever comes to mind and sing it louder than ever; the band puts every solo project to one side to focus instead on the people they are under it, their secret longings, and things they’ve always wanted to try.

Resulting in a sound bigger and bolder than the sum of their parts and reaching dizzying theatrical heights with marching band finales and exhilarating breakdowns: it sounds like their friendship. Named after the feeling in their tummy when they play together, with all the excitement and the adrenaline – they are called FIZZ and they tell us this is just the beginning.

FIZZ: The Secret To Life UK Tour dates 2023:

Friday, September 29: Birmingham, U.K. O2 Institute

Saturday, September 30: Brighton, U.K. Chalk

Monday, October 2: Bristol, U.K. SWX Bristol

Tuesday, October 3: Cardiff, U.K. Cardiff Tramshed

Thursday, October 5: Manchester, U.K. O2 Ritz

Saturday, October 7: Leeds, U.K., Project House

Monday, October 9: London, U.K., O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire