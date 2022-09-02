FLETCHER Gets Stuck On An Ex In New Single ‘Sting’

FLETCHER – Photo: Carlos de la Reina (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

FLETCHER has shared her brand new single “Sting,” which details getting hung up on an ex-partner after a relationship has run its course.

“Honestly, all I wanna know why does it sting?” The pop star questions in the song’s chorus. “Why am I still hung up on things?/Are you gonna give that diamond ring that’s meant for me to her?/But maybe I like the way it sting.”

“Sting” is the third track to be taken from FLETCHER’s hotly anticipated debut album, Girl Of My Dreams, which will be released on September 16 via Capitol Records.

FLETCHER - Sting (Lyric Video)

FLETCHER - Sting (Lyric Video)

“So much of my past work has been focused on other people and on my relationships: all the people who have broken my heart, all the hearts that I’ve broken,” FLETCHER said in a press release.

“For my debut album, it felt right to do a deeper dive into self-exploration and all the different facets that make up who I am. I wanted it to be the most honest, raw, and complete representation of the complex and sensitive-ass Pisces that I’ve always been. It took a long time and a lot of reflection to create a body of work like that, but it’s important to me that my music comes directly from lived experience.”

Previously, the rising star shared the single “Becky’s So Hot,” which hit No.3 on the iTunes chart across all genres, trended on Genius and Twitter, and has already amassed over five million global streams. That track was preceded by “Her Body Is Bible,” which saw its creator take inspiration from Bruce Springsteen and mix it with her own classic, clever flare.

Last year, FLETCHER teamed up with fellow queer icon Hayley Kiyoko for the bright and instantly infectious “Cherry.” The track served as a prequel to FLETCHER’s “girls girls girls” and captured “the curiosity you have about someone before you’re intimate with them and kind of wondering what it would be like.”

Buy or stream “Sting.”