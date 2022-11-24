Florence + The Machine To Headline 2023 Boardmasters Festival

Florence Welch - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Florence + The Machine and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher are confirmed to headline the Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall, on August 9-13, 2023. Other acts announced for the event – which is also a surfing festival – include Little Simz, Four Tet, Bob Vylan and Example.

The festival, which usually attracts about 50,000 people, is held at Watergate Bay and Fistral beach. Organizers said “tens of thousands” had already signed up for pre-sale tickets before the general release on Friday.

Shop the best of Florence + The Machine’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the music, festivalgoers will be able to sign up for the Surf and Adventure packages, which are geared towards people of all abilities and lessons will be available to fans throughout the event. Local surf schools and expert instructors will provide these lessons and get attendees in the water.

Meanwhile, the Adventure packages will offer a broad range of experiences to festivalgoers, including coasteering, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and bodyboarding.

Boardmasters will once again bring together some of the biggest names in the music industry, as well as some of the most exciting surf talent.

Tickets for Boardmasters 2023 will go on sale on Friday, 25 November, with pre-sale tickets launching on Thursday. Fans can sign up to the pre-sale now at the event’s official website.

Last Month, Florence + the Machine unveiled a new remix of “Heaven is Here” from IDLES. “IDLES are one of my favorite bands and I’ve been wanting to work on something together for a while,” said Florence Welch.

“It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness. A lot of people wished that ‘Heaven Is Here’ was longer. And I think IDLES have done the perfect job at turning it into a much-demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart.”

Also in October, Last week, Florence + The Machine released Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a surprise new live album recorded at the band’s two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month.

Buy or stream Dance Fever (Live At Madison Square Garden).