Frank Turner, James Bay To Support Bruce Springsteen In Hyde Park This Summer

Frank Turner - Photo: Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Acclaimed singer-songwriters Frank Turner and James Bay will both be supporting Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band at their BST Hyde Park shows in London.

The Boss today shared the three acts that will be joining his band on July 6 and 8 respectively. On the first date they will be supported by The Chicks and Frank Turner and his touring band The Sleeping Souls.

The Chicks will also return for the second date along with James Bay. The shows are part of Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s forthcoming UK tour which also includes shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 30 and Villa Park in Birmingham on June 16.

The gigs, which are Springsteen’s first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour which recently wrapped up in the US and is due to head to Europe next month.

Meanwhile, other acts to join the BST Hyde Park shows include previously announced headliners featuring P!nk, who is set to perform on June 24 and 25, and Guns N’ Roses, who will play their set on June 30. Additional headliners include Take That (July 1), BLACKPINK (July 2) and Billy Joel (July 7).

Frank Turner also recently spoke up in support of the UK’s Music Venue Trust’s ‘Own Our Venues’ (#OwnOurVenues) Campaign. For the last eight years Music Venue Trust has led the campaign to protect, secure and improve Grassroots Music Venues in the U.K, supported by treasured community of music fans, artists, and crew. The MVT says: “The charity has grown from strength to strength and currently provides support for over 900 venues in the U.K.”

Turner said in a Facebook post,” I am a proud patron of The Music Venue Trust and I support the Own Our Venues Campaign because it is a bold new idea to change the way that Grassroots Music Venues are owned and operated, thereby safeguarding them for now and for the future and protecting that corner of our culture. We only have a few days left to reach the target of 2.5 Million pounds to show that community ownership is the way to protect Grassroots music venues so if you can afford to invest please do get involved and be part of this and join us. We are SO close to hitting our target, and with your help we can. Even a £5 donation makes a difference! ”

