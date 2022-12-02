Guns N’ Roses Confirm First 2023 Gig With Massive London Show

Guns N’ Roses – Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed their first gig in 2023 so far, with a massive headlining show in London next summer.

The rock icons will head to the UK in June to top the bill on one day of the annual BST Hyde Park festival. The band will perform on June 30, with the full line-up for the rest of their day to be announced soon.

Tickets for the event will go on pre-sale on Monday (December 5) at 10am local time, while a general sale will open at the same time on December 7. Tickets will be available from the band’s official website.

So far, the rest of the line-up for BST Hyde Park 2023 includes Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Billy Joel, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, Take That, and BLACKPINK.

Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand, with three dates to come before they wrap up their live commitments for the year. The band are set to perform in Melbourne, Wellington, and Auckland before December 10.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, they premiered an epic new version of their classic single “November Rain,” featuring a 50-piece orchestra. The new version, which includes sweeping strings and sublime symphonic sounds, was arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz.

It was also remixed by Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson who said in September: “My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the @gunsnroses evergreen November Rain appears on the just announced 30th anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion.

“The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time.”

The 2022 mix of “November Rain” appeared on an expansive Use Your Illusion I & II boxset, which arrived on November 11.

