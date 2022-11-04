Guns N’ Roses Share Epic New Version Of ‘November Rain’ Ft. 50-Piece Orchestra

Guns N Roses - Photo: Gene Kirkland

Guns N’ Roses have premiered a new 2022 version of their already epic “November Rain” featuring a 50-piece orchestra. Featuring sweeping strings and sublime symphonic sounds, the new version of “November Rain” was arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. You can check it out below.

“November Rain” has been remixed by Porcupine Tree frontman and progressive rocker extraordinaire Steven Wilson, who said in September: “My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the @gunsnroses evergreen November Rain appears on the just announced 30th anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion.

“The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time.”

Wilson has previously remixed works by Black Sabbath, YES, Marillion, Rush, Jethro Tull, Roxy Music, KISS, XTC and King Crimson to name but a few.

November Rain (2022 Version)

“November Rain” originally appeared on Guns N’ Roses’ third studio album Use Your Illusion I in 1991 and it was released as a single the following year. The song peaked at Number 4 in the UK and sold more than 600,000 copies, achieving Platinum status.

The new 2022 mix of ‘November Rain’ is lifted from the expansive Use Your Illusion I & II boxset, which is released on Friday, 11 November.

Directed by Andy Morahan and inspired by Del James’s short story Without You, the original “November Rain” music video is Guns N’ Roses’ most watched video on YouTube with more than 1.9 billion views.

Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxes feature a total of 97 tracks, 63 are previously unreleased. Available in multiple configurations including a Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray, Two-CD Deluxe Editions of Use Your Illusion I & II separately, standard 1CD and 2LP versions of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II separately.

In all formats, the original studio albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II have been fully remastered for the first-time ever, from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog masters.

Guns N’ Roses’ highly anticipated third and fourth studio albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II were originally released simultaneously on September 17, 1991. With the massive success of GN’R Lies and Appetite For Destruction, the band had the daunting task of a follow up album. Not only did the band deliver, Guns N’ Roses surprised the world by releasing not one but two new, full length studio albums. Upon release, Use Your Illusion I reached No. 2 and Use Your Illusion II took the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart concurrently, selling over 500k in the first two hours of release, with an estimated sales of over 685k and 770k respectively within the first week of release.

Pre-order Guns N’ Roses Use Your Illusion I & 2 ultimate editions.