George Strait And Chris Stapleton Extend Run Of Stadium Shows

Setting venue attendance records across seven stadium shows this summer, country music icon George Strait and eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton continue the excitement into 2024 with nine new dates.

Also returning alongside the King of Country and Stapleton for the extended run of one-off stadium dates are special guests and Grammy Award-winning band Little Big Town.

Dates include summer shows in Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Ames, Charlotte, East Rutherford, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Chicago.

Tickets to most shows go on sale next Friday, September 22 at 10:00am local time via George Strait’s official website, with tickets to the Jacksonville show on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, September 15 at 10:00am local through Thursday, September 21 at 10:00pm local time.

Earlier this month, Stapleton released “Think I’m In Love With You” as the second single from his forthcoming album Higher. The track moves away from his traditional country sound with a soulful groove, organ fills, Stapleton’s bluesy licks, and a string arrangement underpinning it.

The new release, a solo composition by the country figurehead, follows July’s “White Horse” in teasing the album, which will be released on November 10, produced by Stapleton and his wife Morgane with Dave Cobb. The full-length features Stapleton on vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine), and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

George Strait with Chris Stapleton 2024 Tour Dates:

May 4, 2024 Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11, 2024 Jacksonville, Fla. || EverBank Stadium

May 25, 2024 Ames, Iowa || Jack Trice Stadium

June 1, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

June 8, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah || Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13, 2024 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

July 20, 2024 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

Dec. 7, 2024 Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium