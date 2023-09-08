Chris Stapleton Hits A Soulful Groove On ‘Think I’m In Love With You’

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Chris Stapleton has released “Think I’m In Love With You” as the second single from his forthcoming album Higher. The track moves away from his traditional country sound with a soulful groove, organ fills, Stapleton’s bluesy licks, and a string arrangement underpinning it.

The new release, a solo composition by the country figurehead, follows July’s “White Horse” in teasing the album, which will be released on November 10, produced by Stapleton and his wife Morgane with Dave Cobb. The full-length features Stapleton on vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine), and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Chris Stapleton - Think I'm In Love With You (Official Audio)

“White Horse” drew wide critical praise as the first taste of Stapleton’s new material, with Billlboard admiring “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing. ‘White Horse’ finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.”

Consequence added: “‘White Horse’ certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act.” Brooklyn Vegan described “one of the most jaw-dropping singles yet from an artist who rarely if ever misses.”

As reported, 15-time CMA Award-winner Stapleton has been nominated for three more trophies at the 57th awards, to air on November 8 on ABC, as Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and for Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce). Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour continues with dates detailed below.

Pre-order Higher, which is released on November 10.

Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour dates are as follows:

October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 6—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center* (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Long Island, NY—UBS Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena+

October 13—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Lafayette, LA—Cajundome+

October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

+with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane